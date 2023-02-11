Can Bayern Munich continue on the winning path?

Bundesliga action returns and title holders Bayern Munich are up against 15th placed VfL Bochum to maintain their position at the top of the table

Bayern Munich have finally managed to return to winning ways after three consecutive 1-1 draws in the Bundesliga. They come into this game having scored four goals in each of their last two games and currently sit at the top of the table albeit with just a point more than Union Berlin. Bayern have beaten Bochum by a scoreline of 7-0 in their previous two meetings.

VfL Bochum come into this on the back of a 1-2 defeat to Borussia Dortmund in the DFB Pokal Cup. Since the return of Bundesliga, Bochum have managed two wins and two losses in the competition posting the same scoreline in the last two league games (5-2). Although they have managed to beat Bayern in just one of their last 35 meetings.

Bayern Munich vs VfL Bochum probable lineups

Bayern Munich XI (4-2-3-1): Sommer; Cancelo, Pavard, De Ligt, Davies; Kimmich, Goretzka; Sane, Musiala, Coman; Muller

VfL Bochum XI (4-2-3-1): Riemann; Janko, Ordets, Masovic, Soares; Losilla, Stoger; Asano, Forster, Antwi-Adjei; Hofmann

Bayern Munich vs VfL Bochum LIVE updates

Bayern Munich's upcoming fixtures

Julian Nagelsmann's side will be in action in the Champions League against French giants PSG. They will then face Borussia M'gladbach before squaring up against the second placed Union Berlin in the Bundesliga.