Bayern Munich vs Freiburg: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Where to watch Bayern Munich vs Freiburg Bundesliga game in the UK, US and India

Bayern Munich will want nothing less than three points when they take on Freiburg in the Bundesliga on Sunday. The German champions have had an unimpressive start to the season and have just one victory in their last five games.

Julian Nagelsmann's team started October with a 4-0 win against Bayer Leverkusen. They were then held by Borussia Dortmund in a game that saw Kingsley Coman get a red card to add to Bayern's woes.

Freiburg find themselves in second place in the league table, having secured two more points than Bayern in the same number of matches. They are two points behind league leaders Union Berlin.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, U.S. and India as well as how to stream it live online.

Bayern Munich vs Freiburg date & kick-off time

Game: Bayern Munich vs Freiburg Date: October 16, 2022 Kick-off: 6:30pm BST / 1:30pm ET / 11:00pm IST Venue: Allianz Arena, Munich

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Freiburg on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be streamed via ESPN+ app.

In the United Kingdom (UK), Sky Sports Football is showing the game between Freiburg and Bayern Munich on TV, with a live stream available through the Sky Sports app.

Fans in India can catch Bayern Munich vs Freiburg on the Sony Sports Network.

Country TV channel Live stream UK Sky Sports Arena Sky Sports app US N/A ESPN+ India Sony Ten 2 SD/ HD Sony Liv

Bayern Munich squad & team news

Thomas Muller is set to return to the Bayern matchday squad having missed their last game as a precaution.

However, Julian Nagelsmann continues to be without Lucas Hernandez, Manuel Neuer and Bouna Sarr who are sidelined due to injuries and Kingsley Coman who is suspended for the game.

Position Players Goalkeepers Neuer, Ulreich Defenders Stanisic, Mazraoui, Hernandez, Sarr, Pavard, De Ligt, Upamecano Midfielders Muisala, Gravenberch, Davies, Sabitzer, Wanner, Choupo-Moting, Sane, Goretzka, Kimmich Forwards Gnabry, Coman, Mane, Muller, Tel

Freiburg squad and team news

Christian Streich has a few injury doubts going into a big game against defending champions Bayern.

Kimberly Ezekwem has been ruled out due to a muscle strain whereas Manuel Gulde, Roland Sallai and Daniel-Kofi Kyereh are all doubtful to make it to the squad.