Bayern Munich told to be ‘realistic’ as Thomas Tuchel plays down ‘crisis’ talk after Champions League exit to Manchester City

WHAT HAPPENED? In his pre-match press conference (via @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel was quick to quash any rumour of a crisis at the club following their exit to Manchester City in the quarter-finals of the Champions League. He said the team and its supporters need to be realistic about their expectations and look at how other big sides are performing too.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I can absolutely understand that three years without a semi-final in the DFB Pokal is not enough. But the quarter-finals of the Champions League three years in a row is not a crisis. We don't have to question everything. There's always a sense of being realistic," said Tuchel.

"Many big clubs didn't make it to the quarterfinals. Although we remain ambitious and we always want more. We're still first in the Bundesliga. I wouldn't say we're in a crisis."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Things haven't gone the way Bayern Munich would have liked this season. They have been knocked out of both the DFB Pokal as well as the Champions League. Neither are they as dominant in the Bundesliga as they have been in previous years, with only a two-point lead over rivals Borussia Dortmund at the top of the league table.

There are talks of major upheaval at the club, with suggestions that Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn will soon leave his position at the club following their Champions League elimination and overall performance this year.

"I read absolutely nothing. I come here in the morning and feel a good energy here. I try to influence what I can. I don't want to comment on the rumours. Kahn & Salihamidzic shaped the club as players. I have a good communication with them," said Tuchel in response to suggestions that Kahn will no longer be at Bayern Munich.

WHAT NEXT? Bayern Munich will next travel to Mainz in the league on April 22, hoping to widen the gap between them and second-placed Borussia Dortmund.