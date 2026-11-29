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Bayern Munich have suffered another blow to their squad after announcing on Sunday that Austrian player Konrad Laimer has sustained a right ankle injury that requires surgery. He was hurt in Saturday's goalless draw with Hamburg in the Bundesliga.

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In an official statement, the Bavarian club confirmed that Laimer has dislocated a tendon in his right ankle and will undergo surgery. He's out until further notice, and the club have set no official date for his return to training or matches.

German newspaper "Bild" reported that he could be out for up to three months, possibly longer. If that estimate proves right, he'll miss a large chunk of the season.

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Laimer had come on as a substitute in the 52nd minute against Hamburg, only to go off injured in the 87th after a challenge caught him on the foot.

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Vincent Kompany and his staff were worried. After the match, the Bayern boss admitted the injury didn't look reassuring, explaining that Laimer had been unable to carry on playing or walk normally.

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The Belgian said: "It doesn't look good. Usually you can get through an injury like that and keep playing, but he (Laimer) couldn't. So that's not a good sign. But we haven't complained so far, and we're not going to start now. Our ambitions remain the same."

Kompany did stress that young Lennart Karl's substitution had nothing to do with injury, ruling out any physical problem for the youngster. He said: "Lennart wasn't injured. The plan was basically for him not to play the full 90 minutes again today. We mustn't forget that this player is still only 18."

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Laimer's injury comes at a terrible time for Bayern, whose squad is already badly stretched.

The Bundesliga champions are without goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, striker Harry Kane and Jamal Musiala, among others. That leaves Kompany with even fewer options in the weeks ahead.

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Losing Laimer hurts because of his versatility. Kompany relies on him mainly at right-back, even though he's a defensive midfielder by trade.

The Austrian joined Bayern Munich on a free transfer from Leipzig in the summer of 2023, after six seasons with the club.

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At Leipzig, he made 190 competitive appearances, scored 15 goals and won the DFB-Pokal twice, in 2022 and 2023.

In Munich, he became a key figure thanks to his tactical flexibility and his ability to fill several roles. The club later extended his contract until 2029, a clear sign of how much the Bavarian giants value him.

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Now Kompany must find another answer. Laimer was one of the players he relied on to plug gaps across several positions, and the club will monitor his recovery from surgery in the hope he returns as soon as possible.