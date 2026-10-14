Bayern Munich star: Rodri gives me hope in the Ballon d'Or

Bayern Munich midfielder Aleksandar Pavlovic has admitted that winning the Ballon d'Or is a dream of his, pointing out that a player in the same position lifting the award gives him hope.

Speaking to German newspaper "Sport Bild", Pavlovic said: "It's good to know that a defensive midfielder (Barcelona's Rodri) can win the Ballon d'Or. I'd be lying if I said that winning the Ballon d'Or one day wouldn't be my dream."

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He also opened up on team-mate Michael Olise: "Michael is completely different from the image he presents in public. He is a very cheerful and friendly person, and he laughs a lot with us. We get on very well, and he is a good friend of mine. I enjoy spending time with him and sharing the pitch with him."

Turning to the Champions League race, he said: "Every year, there are several big clubs competing for the title: Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, Arsenal, Barcelona and Manchester City. But we are determined to win the Champions League, and we will give everything to achieve that. I'm already looking forward to our home match against Arsenal."

The debate over the Germany and Bayern Munich midfield drew a blunt response. "For me, there is no debate," Pavlovic said. "Joshua Kimmich is our captain for the national team and at Bayern. Everyone knows how important he is to us."

He continued: "I have played alongside him at Bayern for years, in the defensive midfield role, and it is very enjoyable. We complement each other brilliantly. Of course, things are going well with Tom (Bischof) too. But it's great that Germany has so many good players in this position. That's why I think this debate is unnecessary."



