'I had doubts in my head' - Bayern Munich star Davies describes 'scary' heart diagnosis

A bout of myocarditis sidelined the player's season, and now he admits he had his doubts over a potential return

Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies admits that he feared his playing days were over after his heart condition diagnosis, with the Canada international keen to kick on now that he is back on the pitch. The Bundesliga star was sidelined after a bout with Covid-19 last term before developing myocarditis.

Davies recovered to ultimately take part in Bayern's successful title charge, but he acknowledges that there was a period where he did not know if he would return to the pitch.

What has Davies said about his playing fears?

"That was very scary, especially [because] the doctors are saying that they don't know how long I was supposed to be out," Davies was quoted by ESPN. "I think that was the most scariest part.

"At that time I had doubts in my head, whether I'm still going to be able to play football, but everything worked out at the end. I'm happy and I'm grateful for the doctor taking such good care of me.

"I'm happy that I can be back on the pitch."

What has Davies said about Lewandowkski's exit and Mane's arrival?

The Canada star will return for action with a new-look Bayern frontline this term, after Liverpool winger Sadio Mane arrived and long-term striker Robert Lewandowski sealed a move to Barcelona - but he feels the club will adapt to the latter's absence, while praising the input of their new recruit.

"He's going to be missed on the pitch, but I'm sure [Bayern head coach] Julian [Nagelsmann] has a plan in his head [for] how he's going to fix the team for games," he added.

"[Mane?] He's a calm guy, down-to-earth, humble guy, but on the pitch you can tell he's a leader. He's a good player, he's a big piece to [add to] the team. So we're excited to have him and we're looking forward to what he can bring to this team. An important piece left, but also an important piece arrived."