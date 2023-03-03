Manuel Neuer has provided a positive update on his recovery from an injury sustained on a mid-season skiing holiday

WHAT HAPPENED? Bayern Munich goalkeeper Neuer has provided an insight into how his recovery is going after sustaining a leg injury while away on a mid-season skiing holiday. The club captain suffered a lower leg fracture and had to undergo surgery to correct the break, which has ruled him out for the remainder of the 2022-23 season. However, he took to Instagram to share a positive update on his condition.

WHAT THEY SAID: Neuer posted a picture of him rehabbing his injury in full club gear, captioned: "Always focus on your goal. It gets better every day – we are constantly increasing the intensity and the leg feels good. Let’s keep up the pace! #comeon"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The leg break was the latest in a string of events that damaged Neuer's reputation as Bayern captain. Not only did the injury force Die Roten into the winter transfer market to sign Yann Sommer, it came after a controversial interview Neuer gave to The Athletic where he was heavily critical of the club for sacking goalkeeper coach Toni Tapalovic.

WHAT NEXT FOR NEUER? While the update he provided was a positive one and showed him back around the club in his training gear, the chances of Neuer returning before the end of the season remain incredibly slim. The 36-year-old now has to focus on returning to fitness ahead of next season, where he will have a fight on his hands to displace new signing Sommer.