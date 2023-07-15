Bayern Munich open Julian Alvarez talks as Man City forward seen as alternative to Harry Kane

Ritabrata Banerjee
Julian Alvarez Manchester City 2022-23Getty Images
Bayern Munich have identified Manchester City's Julian Alvarez as an alternative if they fail to land Harry Kane this summer.

  • Bayern eye Alvarez as Kane alternative
  • Want the Manchester City striker on loan
  • Bayern remain favourites to sign Kane

WHAT HAPPENED? Bayern Munich have already placed two offers for Kane with Tottenham and they even held a meeting with the club chairman Daniel Levy this week. The English captain remains their priority signing this summer but in case a deal does not materialise or the striker joins them once his contract with his current club expires in 2024, the Bundesliga champions have a plan B and that is to sign Julian Alvarez on loan from Manchester City, according to Sky Sports.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Along with Alvarez, Bayern have also shortlisted the names of Juventus' Dusan Vlahovic and Werder Bremen forward Niclas Fullkrug.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Alvarez had a memorable 2022-23 campaign during which he won the treble with City and the World Cup with Argentina. In his debut season with City, the Argentine appeared in 49 matches in all competitions scoring 17 goals and providing five assists.

WHAT NEXT? While Bayern Munich remain the favourites to rope in Kane this summer, they would face competition from Paris Saint-Germain who have entered the race to sign him.

