Bayern Munich's injury crisis deepens! Defender Matthijs de Ligt hobbles off in DFB-Pokal clash with Saarbrucken

WHAT HAPPENED? Bayern Munich's injury crisis further deepened on Wednesday after star defender Matthijs de Ligt went off the pitch with a knee injury during the club's DFB-Pokal clash against Saarbrucken, which they lost 2-1. The Dutch defender appeared to have twisted the joint and was taken off in the 25th minute, just nine minutes after Thomas Muller handed them the lead.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Manager Thomas Tuchel looked worried as De Ligt came off the pitch in excruciating pain. The club are already without the services of Serge Gnabry, Noussair Mazraoui, Raphael Guerreiro, Dayot Upamecano, and Leon Goretzka due to injuries.

WHAT NEXT? The Bavarian club will be next seen in action on Saturday in the Bundesliga against Dortmund.