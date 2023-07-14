Bayern Munich hold key Harry Kane transfer meeting with Daniel Levy to 'show respect' in move that could convince stubborn Tottenham chairman to sell

Harry Kane's potential move to Bayern Munich is reportedly moving in the right direction, with Daniel Levy rumoured to have met with Bayern officials.

WHAT HAPPENED? According to Sky reporter Florian Plettenberg, Levy was visited by officials from the German giants in London, and while there was no breakthrough on the Kane transfer, Bayern's approach for the Tottenham striker is considered to be going in the right direction. The meeting took place following Spurs' rejection of a second bid for Kane worth around £80 million ($105m). However, it seems as though Bayern are still in hot pursuit of the England international.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: PSG's rumoured interest in snatching Kane from under Bayern's nose seems to have kicked the German champions into gear. The club's meeting with Levy — which Kane was informed about — was all about showing respect for the notoriously stubborn Spurs chairman, who remains extremely reluctant to sell his star striker. However, if the bids keep ramping up, with a third offer from the Bundesliga side reportedly on the cards, it might be that the cash starts becoming hard to reject, particularly with Kane having just one year left on his contract.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Whatever the future holds for Harry Kane, it looks like next season he'll be earning an eye-watering salary regardless. While some of Europe's biggest clubs circle around the England captain, Spurs are reputedly preparing to offer him a new contract worth £400,000 a week in order to secure his future. The new deal would make Kane easily one of the highest-paid players in the Premier League.

WHAT NEXT FOR SPURS? Kane isn't the only player debating his future at Spurs this summer. The north London club is looking to refresh a squad that under-performed last season, one of their primary transfer targets reportedly being U21 European Championship-winning centre-back Levi Colwill. Meanwhile, new arrivals James Maddison and Manor Solomon are being put through their paces by new head coach Ange Postecoglou.