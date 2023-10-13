Bayern Munich believe they have found their Manuel Neuer replacement in Borussia Dortmund star Gregor Kobel

Bayern Munich want to replace long-time goalkeeper and captain Manuel Neuer with Borussia Dortmund's Gregor Kobel.

WHAT HAPPENED? According to French publication, Foot Mercato, Bayern has decided that Kobel will eventually replace the 37-year-old, who is currently recuperating from the leg injury he sustained while skiing during the previous winter break. Kobel recently renewed his contract with Dortmund without a release clause until 2028, apparently increasing his pay. However, this does not rule out any potential departure in the future. The French publication claims, however, that Dortmund might want up to €70 million from their Bundesliga opponents in order to retain the services of the Swiss goalkeeper. It is said that Bayern and Kobel's crew have been in constant touch over a possible transfer.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bayern had also signed Borussia Monchengladbach's Yann Sommer in January, however, the deal did not work and the Swiss international ended up leaving the club this summer and joining Serie A's Inter Milan.

WHAT NEXT? Bayern would have to work hard to bring down Kobel's asking price if they want to sign the goalkeeper from their immediate rivals.