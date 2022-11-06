Bayern issue Alphonso Davies injury update following fears that he could miss World Cup

Bayern Munich have offered an update after Alphonso Davies hobbled off against Hertha Berlin on Saturday, sparking fears he could miss the World Cup.

Davies injured with two weeks until World Cup

Bayern offer positive update

Suggest he will be fit for tournament

WHAT HAPPENED? Davies was substituted in Bayern Munich's 3-2 win over Hertha Berlin on Saturday night and it sparked fears he may be injured for the upcoming World Cup. Bayern have issued an update easing Canadian fans woes this morning.

WHAT THEY SAID: Bayern's website said that Davies had "torn a muscle fibre in his hamstring." They admitted that the fullback would miss the next two games for them, but suggested his participation in Qatar was not under threat.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: This will be Canada's first time at the World Cup for 36 years, as they last reached the competition in 1986. Davies was absent for some of the qualification period after developing mild myocarditis but is expected to play a leading role for the Canucks at the tournament.

WHAT NEXT FOR DAVIES? The full-back does face a race against time to be fully fit for the World Cup, but if Bayern's statement is anything to go by he will be raring to go for the showpiece event.