Bayern Munich agree €8m Yann Sommer transfer following Neuer's skiing accident

Bayern Munich have agreed an €8 million deal to sign Yann Sommer from Borussia Monchengladbach after No.1 goalkeeper Manuel Neuer broke his leg.

Deal could reach €10m

Swiss 'keeper to complete medical

Neuer out for up to a year

WHAT HAPPENED? Bayern have been trying to sign the Switzerland international for a few weeks now, as they looked to bring in a replacement after Neuer broke his leg while skiing. The fee will be €8 million, with up to €1.5m in add-ons, according to Fabrizio Romano. The add-ons will be achieved if Bayern win the Champions League. Monchengladbach, meanwhile, had been reluctant to sell their starting goalkeeper, reportedly rejecting four bids - and forcing Bayern to nearly double their offer - to secure his signing, per BILD.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bayern are in dire need of a goalkeeper after Neuer's injury. Although he's 37 in 2023, the German is still a crucial part of the team, and should still return for at least another season before considering retirement. Sommer, therefore, is likely to only be a temporary solution.

WHAT THEY SAID?: Bayern head coach Julian Nagelsmann remained reserved about bringing in Sommer, even as rumours heated up: "We would like to have a decision, in either direction," he said in a press conference ahead of his side's return to action at RB Leipzig on Friday.

WHAT NEXT FOR SOMMER? The goalkeeper will complete his medical before becoming Bayern's starting goalkeeper for the remainder of the season.