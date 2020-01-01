Bayern CEO Rummenigge hints that Flick could stay on as manager into next season

The coach guided the German side to a 3-0 battering of Chelsea and it appears his time in Munich could be an long-term stay

CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has hinted that Hansi Flick will remain the club's manager into next season.

Flick was hired midway through the current campaign, originally replacing Niko Kovac as an interim manager in November.

By December, Flick had been appointed the club's manager through the end of the season and, under his leadership, Bayern currently sit atop the .

Under Flick, Bayern have won 15 of the 18 matches the club has played, losing just twice during that span.

Speaking at a banquet, Rummenigge offered a gift to Flick, who turned 55 on Monday, while hinting that the gift would precede an extended stay in charge of Bayern Munich.

"Our coach turned 55 yesterday," Rummenigge said."This is a good age. We'll give you a pen in this red packet. Sometimes you sign papers with pens."

Flick's Bayern dominated on Tuesday evening, running away as 3-0 winners at Stamford Bridge.

Serge Gnabry provided the first and second of those three goals, with Robert Lewandowski firing the third after providing the assist on the opening two.

As a result, Bayern will have a massive advantage heading into the second leg at Allianz Arena with one eye on a quarter-final berth.

And Flick was pleased with his side's performance, especially the dominant second half that produced all three goals.

"It was a very good game and result from us. You have to say that the team did it pretty well what we gave them as a plan," Flick told reporters.

"It was a very good and focused performance over the whole 90 minutes. That's why we are very happy that we could win this game with 3-0."

"We told the players that the first half was good but we still need to do more," Flick continued. "We wanted to reward ourselves here. We really wanted to score a goal here. First half we missed several chances.

"In the second half we converted our chances into goals and so I can say that the team performed very well over the whole 90 minutes."

Bayern are set to face in the Bundesliga this weekend before facing in the DFB-Pokal.