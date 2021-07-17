Bayern boss Nagelsmann won't panic over transfer activity

The Bundesliga champions are obliged to replace a number of key first-teamers who have left the club over the summer

Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann is relaxed over the slow rate of transfer activity around the Allianz Arena, despite a disappointing start to his first pre-season at the club.

The Bundesliga champions, fielding a side largely consisting of reserve and youth players, went down 3-2 to Koln in Saturday's friendly, Nagelsmann's unofficial debut in the post.

But despite losing stars like David Alaba, Javier Martinez and Jerome Boateng over the summer, the former RB Leipzig chief is happy to see things develop at their own pace.

What was said?

"The financial conditions are the same as a last week. We always have the duty to control everything and see what works and what doesn't work," Nagelsmann explained to reporters after the match.

"You have to react to the current circumstances, that's quite normal. But it's not like the players will be out for four months.

"We don't have to panic. If we have a lot of injured players, it's normal that we have to look. But if these injured players only have to rest for six weeks, we don't need to rush."

Nagelsmann was also content with what he saw from an unfamiliar Bayern side, praising a handful of youngster who made a positive impact during the defeat.

"Overall, it was okay. There were many players who don't play in the Bundesliga and have no rhythm," he added.

"We created our chances and goals well. We conceded the three goals in almost the same way: We played for offside, without pressure on the ball, and didn't defend the opposing crosses well. That was a bit too easy. But considering the squad, the performance was okay.

"Three or four of the young players did well. Armindo Sieb for example was good. Also Tyler (Booth) or Malik (Tillmann).

"That was alright, they are not so rhythm and don't have any Bundesliga minutes yet. And Cologne were almost at full strength, with one or two exceptions, their first-half eleven will be on the pitch for the start of the Bundesliga."

