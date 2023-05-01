Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal wants more records after making senior debut at 15 & earning Lionel Messi comparisons

Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal, who has been compared to Lionel Messi, has his sights set on more records after making his senior debut at 15.

Youngster made history at Camp Nou

Considered to be a hot prospect

Discussed his favoured position

WHAT HAPPENED? The highly-rated youngster was an unused substitute for the Blaugrana in La Liga meetings with Atletico Madrid and Rayo Vallecano before being handed his first-team bow off the bench in a 4-0 victory over Real Betis. Yamal has become the youngest debutant in Barca’s glittering history – taking that record from team-mate Ansu Fati – and the Catalan native is eager to follow in the footsteps of fellow La Masia academy graduate Messi by leaving a lasting impression at Camp Nou.

WHAT THEY SAID: Yamal has told Barcelona’s official website of how his debut went and what he hopes to achieve in the future: “I felt a lot of emotions. When I went onto the field, I was impressed by watching Camp Nou. But, little by little, all my nerves went away and I tried to be as comfortable as possible. My team-mates also helped me a lot and I thank them. I'm very happy to be able to have this record, but I hope to be able to beat more. Xavi told me to gain confidence with the first passes and, if I could, to do what I always did. That's what I tried. My team-mates also told me that and, when we finished, they congratulated me.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Yamal is another exciting forward to have progressed through Barca’s youth system, with the teenager saying when quizzed on his favourite position: “I feel more comfortable playing on the right wing. Over the final quarter I am creative and quite skilful.”

WHAT NEXT? Barca intend to put those qualities to good use, but they do need to free up funds that will allow Yamal to be tied down on a professional contract – with there a threat that financial difficulties at Camp Nou could leave the door open for a European rival to sneak in and lure the hottest of prospects elsewhere.