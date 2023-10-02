Barcelona want to bring striker Vitor Roque's move from Athletico Paranaense forward to January - but there's a catch

Barcelona are planning to bring Vitor Roque to the club in January instead of July as Deco plans to travel to Brazil during next international break.

Barca want Roque in January

Was supposed to join the club in July 2024

Roque's signing depends on club's financial health

WHAT HAPPENED? Barcelona had agreed to sign Vitor Roque from Athletico Paranaense in a deal worth €35m (£30m/$38m) in the summer as the Brazilian is set to arrive at the club in July 2024. But the club are now planning to bring in the Brazilian wonderkid before time as Deco is scheduled to fly to Brazil during the next international break to hold talks with his current club, according to MD.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Although the Catalan giants seem confident of bringing Roque in January, the player's registration will depend on whether the club will be able to accommodate him within their salary limit. The reigning La Liga champions have already renewed the contract of goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen on a reduced salary and are planning to do the same with midfielder Frenkie de Jong. But the main factor that will determine Roque's future is whether the club receive €40m by October 10 from the sale of 29.5% of Barca Studios to Libero.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Article continues below

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Xavi's side will be next seen in action against Porto in the Champions League on Wednesday.