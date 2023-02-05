Barcelona vs Sevilla: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Barcelona against Sevilla in La Liga in the United States, United Kingdom and India.

La Liga toppers Barcelona will want to maintain their advantage over Real Madrid when they face Sevilla at the Camp Nou on Sunday.

The Catalan giants can make it 10 wins in as many games in all competitions after Wednesday's 2-1 win over Real Betis, while Sevilla have struck back-to-back league wins against Cadiz and Elche in the midst of their struggle in the race against relegation.

GOAL has all the details about the match, including how to watch it on TV and online, team news and more.

Barcelona vs Sevilla date & kick-off time

Game: Barcelona vs Sevilla Date: February 5, 2023 Kick-off: 3pm ET, 8pm GMT, 1:30am IST (Feb 6) Venue: Camp Nou, Barcelona

How to watch Barcelona vs Sevilla on TV & live stream online

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched on ESPN+.

Viaplay Sports 1 and ITV4 will showcase Barcelona vs Sevilla on TV in the United Kingdom (UK), with streaming via Viaplay, LaLigaTV and ITVX.

In India, the Sports18 network has telecast rights for La Liga games, with streaming on JioCinema.

Country TV channel Live stream US N/A ESPN+ UK Viaplay Sports 1, ITV4 Viaplay, LaLigaTV, ITVX India Sports18 - 1 SD JioCinema

Barcelona team news & squad

Ousmane Dembele would take at least until the end of the month to recover from a thigh injury he sustained in last weekend's win over Girona.

Scorers in the Betis win, Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski will continue with Gavi in attack, with a left-back battle between Alejandro Balde and Jordi Alba.

Barcelona possible XI: Ter Stegen; Kounde, Araujo, Christensen, Balde; Pedri, Busquets, De Jong; Raphinha, Lewandowski, Gavi

Position Players Goalkeepers Ter Stegen, Pena, Tenas Defenders Araujo, Kounde, Christensen, Garcia, Balde, Alonso, Alba, Roberto Midfielders Busquets, Pedri, Gavi, De Jong, Kessie Forwards Lewandowski, Ansu Fati, Torres, Raphinha, Alarcon

Sevilla team news & squad

Erik Lamela is back from suspension, but the likes of Marko Dmitrovic, Papu Gomez, Alex Telles, Marcao, Tecatito, Fernando and Jesus Navas remain sidelined.

Youssef En-Nesyri will be expected to continue his scoring form after his brace against Elche, with Joan Jordan and Pape Gueye likely to start on Sunday.

Sevilla possible XI: Bono; Montiel, Gudelj, Nianzou, Acuna; Gueye, Rakitic; Jordan, Torres, Lamela; En-Nesyri