Barcelona vs Man City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch the charity match

The club friendly is staged in honour of former Barca coach Juan Carlos Unzue

Barcelona host Manchester City in a mid-season club friendly at Camp Nou held for the noble cause of funding the Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) research after former Barca goalkeeper and coach Juan Carlos Unzue was diagnosed with the disease two years ago.

Xavi's men are currently fifth in La Liga heading into the high-profile clash, with four points from a goalless draw against Rayo Vallecano and a 4-1 win over Real Sociedad in the domestic circuit so far.

Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola's side were last held to a 3-3 draw by Newcastle United in the Premier League but have made a positive start nonetheless with 2-0 and 4-0 wins over West Ham and Bournemouth respectively.

So which TV channel is the game on and how can you stream it live online? GOAL brings you everything you need to know.

Barcelona vs Man City date & kick-off time

Game: Barcelona vs Man City Date: August 24, 2022 Kick-off: 8:30pm BST / 3:30pm ET

How to watch Barcelona vs Man City on TV & live stream online

There is no TV telecast of the match. However, the mid-season club friendly between Barcelona and Manchester City may be live streamed on CITY+ and BARCA TV+ platforms on a subscription basis.

Country TV channel Live stream UK NA CITY+, BARCA TV+ U.S. NA CITY+, BARCA TV+

Barcelona squad and team news

Even though the club haven't been able to register summer signing Jules Kounde to play in La Liga, Xavi has an opportunity to field the defender in the friendly, besides Raphinha and Franck Kessie.

The whole Barcelona squad is said to be available for selection, including Sergino Dest, who has been linked with a move away from the Camp Nou, while Miralem Pjanic, Sergi Roberto and Gerard Pique are expected to earn more gametime.

Similarly, Samuel Umtiti and Martin Braithwaite have been finding minutes hard to come by due to transfer possibilities of the duo as Robert Lewandowski could play the front role in the fundraiser.

Barcelona possible XI: Pena; Kounde, Pique, Alba; Kessie, Gavi; Roberto, Torres, Pjanic, Dembele; Lewandowski

Position Players Goalkeepers Ter Stegen, Inaki Pena Defenders Dest, Pique, Araujo, Alba, Umtiti, Garcia, Christensen, Kounde Midfielders Busquets, Pedri, Roberto, De Jong, Kessie, Pjanic Forwards Dembele, Lewandowski, Depay, Fati, Torres, Braithwaite, Aubameyang, Rafinha

Manchester City squad and team news

The Citizens are also likely to play new signings such as Kalvin Phillips, Julian Alvarez, Sergio Gomez and Stefan Ortega.

Despite the risk of a burn-out, being involved in the Premier League, Champions League, Carabao Cup and FA Cup as of now, Guardiola had promised a competitive side when the friendly was announced in June and the stars were indeed present at training.

However, one can expect minutes for a few others like Cole Palmer, while the sight of Barcelona target in Bernardo Silva could be interesting.

Manchester City possible XI: Ortega; Gómez, Stones, Dias, Lewis; Palmer, Phillips, Grealish; Foden, Alvarez, Mahrez