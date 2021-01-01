Barcelona vs Aucas: How to watch Ecuador Serie A matches

The hosts need a quick response after going down to their first defeat of the season at the weekend and surrendering sole control of the summit

Serie A is the top level of football in Ecuador, with 16 teams from across the country fighting it out in the 2021 edition which started Friday.

The new campaign will be divided into two stages, with a winner crowned at the end of each phase.

The two victors will then advance to the finals in order to dispute the title of champion at the end of the year.

How to watch Barcelona vs Aucas

Barcelona beat out Guayaquil arch-rivals Emelec in the Second stage of the 2020 season to book their place in the final against LDU Quito, who ran out winners in the first half of the year.

Both legs of the finals ended in stalemate, and Barcelona eventually triumphed 3-1 on penalties to lift their first Serie A crown since 2016.

Four consecutive wins took them to the summit in the current campaign, but results have slowed down in recent weeks and they now share the summit with Emelec after seven games, having lost for the first time at the weekend against Deportivo Cuenca.

Aucas sit ninth in Serie A, with two wins, three draws and two defeats so far in the season.

Date Time (US PT / ET) Match Channel April 12 3pm/6pm Barcelona vs Aucas Fanatiz

What other Serie A matches are available on Fanatiz?

Date Time (US PT / ET) Match Channel April 12 12:30pm/3:30pm Orense vs Mushuc Runa Fanatiz April 13 12:30pm/3:30pm 9 de Octubre vs Guayaquil City Fanatiz April 13 3pm/6pm Olmedo vs Deportivo Cuenca Fanatiz April 14 10:15am/1:15pm Delfin vs Macara Fanatiz April 14 12:30pm/3:30pm LDU Quito vs Manta Fanatiz April 14 3pm/6pm Catolica vs Emelec Fanatiz

