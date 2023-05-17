Barcelona target Joshua Kimmich to replace Sergio Busquets with Bayern midfielder keen for new challenge after Julian Nagelsmann’s departure

Barcelona have set their sights on Joshua Kimmich to replace Sergio Busquets, with the Bayern Munich midfielder keen on new challenge.

Busquets set to leave Barca

Catalan club eye Kimmich as replacement

Midfielder looking for a new challenge

WHAT HAPPENED? Midfield veteran Busquets has confirmed he will leave Barcelona this summer, with the player reportedly weighing up a move to MLS or the Saudi Pro League. The midfielder informed Barcelona of his decision to call time on his career at Camp Nou earlier this month. Despite Xavi's efforts to convince him to continue for one more season, he has stuck to his wish to seek a new challenge which has forced the club to hunt for a replacement.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: According to Mundo Deportivo, the Catalan giants have set their sights on Bayern linchpin Kimmich, who is considering leaving the Allianz Arena after the surprise exit of Julian Nagelsmann in March. However, it might not be a straightforward deal as Barcelona have soured their relationship with Bayern with the Robert Lewandowski transfer, and the Bavarian giants might force them to pay a premium for the disgruntled midfielder, who is valued at around €45m.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Meanwhile, Manchester City have also been linked with the German midfielder as Ilkay Gundogan looks set to leave the club. Pep Guardiola knows the player from his days in Munich and it was the Spanish manager who used him as a defensive midfielder from his erstwhile right-back position.

WHAT NEXT? Kimmich will be in action against RB Leipzig on Saturday in the Bundesliga, whereas Barcelona, having already clinched the La Liga title, will travel to Real Sociedad on the same day.