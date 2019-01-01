Barcelona suffer through 'lack of communication', claims Suarez

The Uruguayan believes that his team-mates need to talk more as a run of draws continued with Sunday's stalemate at San Mames

Barcelona's recent indifferent form can be explained by a lack of communication between the players, according to Luis Suarez.

Ernesto Valverde's men continue to sit pretty at the top of La Liga, enjoying a six-point lead over Real Madrid while also continuing in the Copa del Rey and Champions League.

But three draws in eight days, against Valencia and Athletic in the league and Madrid in the Copa semi final, have seen doubts creep back into the Camp Nou dressing room.

And after Sunday's 0-0 deadlock in San Mames, Suarez revealed that he and his team-mates need to talk more in order to return to form.

"There was a lack of communication in the first half," the Uruguay forward explained.

"That's something we have to improve. We lost balls, we didn't speak. We have to ask for the ball more. It's the little details [that count].

"We're on the back of a run of a lot of matches and maybe that was a plus for [Athletic].

"They were better rested for the game. But we created chances. Both teams had chances. I don't know if a draw is fair. Both teams did enough to win."

Barca goalkeeper Marc Andre ter Stegen concurred that the packed fixture list could have had an adverse effect on the Catalans.

"Maybe there's an element of tiredness because of the schedule," Ter Stegen stated.

"February's a loaded month. I think everyone's happy that we can now rest for one or two days.

Article continues below

"After that little break, we can come back and look at what went wrong and where we need to improve."

Barcelona are spared from Champions League activity in the coming week, with their next game coming on February 16 when they welcome Valladolid to Camp Nou.

Valverde's men then resume European duty the following Tuesday away to Lyon, before visiting Sevilla ahead of back-to-back meetings with Madrid in the Copa second leg and La Liga.