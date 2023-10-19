Barcelona reveal special Clasico shirts featuring iconic Rolling Stones logo for La Liga clash with Real Madrid

Barcelona reveal special El Clasico shirts with Rolling Stones logo on the front of their jerseys for upcoming Real Madrid clash.

Barcelona unveil special Rolling Stones jersey

Will wear the kit in El Clasico

Set to meet Real Madrid on October 28

WHAT HAPPENED? As part of the sponsorship deal with Spotify, the Catalan club will wear the special edition shirts which will sport the iconic Tongue and Lips logo.

This is part of a promotional drive as The Rolling Stones are geared up to release their first original album after a hiatus of 18 years on Spotify on October 20, named the 'Hackney Diamonds'.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: This special edition jersey will be worn by the Barca Femeni side as well against Sevilla on November 5 at Estadi Johan Cruyff.

Since Barcelona inked a deal with Spotify, they have collaborated with several musical sensations including ROSALiA, Drake, Daddy Yankee, and Pusha T.

WHAT THEY SAID?: “We’re huge football fans and honoured that Spotify have brought our Tongue and Lips logo to grace the FC Barcelona shirt to celebrate the release of the Stones’ new Hackney Diamonds album,” The Rolling Stones said about their special FC Barcelona shirt.

“We’ll be cheering on the players on the pitch as well as fans around the world who will be tuning in to watch this iconic match," they added.

IN ONE PHOTO:

WHAT NEXT? Barcelona will play Athletic Club and Shakhtar Donetsk respectively in La Liga and the Champions League before hosting Real Madrid on October 28.