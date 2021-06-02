Barcelona sign €9m right-back Emerson Royal

Barcelona have announced the signing of right-back Emerson Royal from Real Betis on a deal that runs until 2024.

The Brazilian had been co-owned by both Barca and Betis, with the pair having joined forces to bring the 22-year-old to La Liga in 2019.

Now, however, the Blaugrana have exercised their option to buy the player outright for €9 milion (£8m/$11m) and he will be part of the squad for the 2021-22 season.

Officially announcing the switch on Wednesday, a Barca statement read: "FC Barcelona have informed Real Betis Balompie that they are exercising their right to bring back Emerson Royal from 1 July after two seasons on loan at the Andalusian club.

"Born in Sao Paulo, Brazil on 14 January 1999, Emerson Aparecido Leite de Souza Junior, better known as Emerson Royal, is an attacking right-back who will be involved in the upcoming Copa America with the Brazilian national team.

"The defender will bring pace and an attacking dimension to the right wing as the Brazilian has scored five goals and created 10 assists with Betis, the club at which he he has played since a three way agreement was reaching involving Atletico Mineiro in January 2019."

