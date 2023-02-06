Barcelona offer Sergio Busquets injury update with Man Utd involvement in doubt

Barcelona have provided an update on the condition of their captain Sergio Busquets who picked up an injury in their La Liga clash against Sevilla.

Busquets got injured against Sevilla

Barcelona confirm extent of ankle sprain

Doubtful for Man Utd clash

WHAT HAPPENED? Busquets limped off the pitch with an injury in the eighth minute on Sunday as Franck Kessie replaced him at the centre of the park. The club have now released a statement where they revealed that the Spaniard sprained the external lateral ligament of his left ankle.

The club statement read: "Tests on Monday morning have revealed that first team captain Sergio Busquets has sprained the external lateral ligament of his left ankle. He will be unavailable for selection until he recovers. Following a clash with En-Nesyri in the 7th minute of the game with Sevilla on Sunday at Spotify Camp Nou, the midfielder had to make an early exit from the proceedings. Sergio has featured in all but two of Barça's 20 league games so far this season, as well nine games in other competitions."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Busquets' injury comes as a huge blow for the Catalan giants who are due to face Manchester United in the first leg of their Europa League knockout tie on February 15. It remains to be seen if the 34-year-old could make a comeback before the crucial encounter

WHAT NEXT FOR BARCELONA? With a resounding eight-point lead at the top, Xavi's men next face Villarreal on Sunday.