Barcelona's Ferran Torres hired a psychologist after falling into a 'bottomless pit' in first few months at Camp Nou

WHAT HAPPENED? Torres has found it difficult to consistently impress at Barcelona following his €55 million (£46m/$62m) move from Manchester City in December 2021. The Spain international has now spoken out about his early struggles at Camp Nou while revealing that he reached out for help to try and rediscover his best form.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I felt that I had fallen into a bottomless pit. I had never collapsed so much. I promised Xavi that I would be me again," Torres told reporters. "I put myself in the hands of a psychologist. I usually go once or twice a week. My family also helped me, I have a very healthy environment. I have learnt not to be so obsessed with goals."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Torres has scored just two La Liga goals this season and faces intense competition for a place in the Barcelona attack, with the Catalans having added Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha to the squad in the summer. However, the winger did shine last time out against Cadiz and may have played his way into contention to start Barcelona's next game at Old Trafford against Manchester United.

DID YOU KNOW? Ferran Torres completed 10 dribbles against Cadiz (13 attempts), the most by a player in a single La Liga game this season and the most by a Barcelona Spanish player in a league game since Andres Iniesta against Athletic Club in 2011 (12/14).

WHAT NEXT FOR BARCELONA? Xavi's side take on United on Thursday in the second leg of their Europa League knockout play-off tie. The match is currently level at 2-2 after the first leg at Camp Nou.