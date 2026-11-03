Barcelona have settled their stance on Gavi's future, confirming they want to keep the midfielder in the squad. Neither side wants to part ways, despite the tricky sporting situation the player finds himself in after a spell of limited game time.

Spanish newspaper Sport report that Gavi's future remains firmly tied to Barcelona. The club have no plans to let him go, and the player has not the slightest intention of moving on, even though he is getting far fewer minutes than he expected.

Gavi clings to his dream of making it in the Catalan shirt, and he won't listen to any offers, whether in the winter window next January or next summer.

His reduced role has left him deeply anxious. He isn't comfortable with his current situation, and the lack of regular football gnaws at him. Still, the player isn't thinking about leaving. He is desperate to turn things around and win his place back.

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The Andalusian knows the season is still long and that chances will come for every player. He is confident his moment will arrive. Gavi showed huge patience through his recovery from injury, and he is now in good physical shape, so he waits his turn, even if coping with all this is far from easy for a player with such a fierce competitive streak.

Flick clings to Gavi

Calls have come in from foreign clubs keen to gauge his position, but his answer hasn't changed. He has no wish to listen to any offers. His dream has always been to succeed at Barcelona, and he remains convinced he has plenty to offer the team.

The club's stance matches the player's. Hansi Flick wants Gavi around, both now and in his future plans for the project he leads.

Purely sporting reasons explain the reduced minutes. Competition in the squad is fierce, and the coach currently rates some of his teammates ahead of him in the pecking order. Nothing else lies behind the decisions.

Gavi knows he needs to play regularly, especially as the lack of minutes could also threaten his chances with the Spain national team this season. That worries him greatly.

Even that threat hasn't changed his plans. The player is determined to keep working, reclaim his role and prove he deserves a place in Flick's line-up.

Talk of a transfer, a loan or negotiations with other clubs falls on deaf ears. Barcelona remain his only priority, and he clings to his wish to wear the Catalan shirt for many years to come.

Romano confirms Barcelona's stance

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano weighed in on Gavi's situation over the last few hours and spelled out his position clearly. Unlike some of his teammates, such as Alejandro Balde, the player is not on the market and remains part of Barcelona's plans.

Romano stressed that there are no moves to push Gavi out of the club, and no signs the player wants to leave the Catalans either.