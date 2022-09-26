Frenkie de Jong and Memphis Depay are both set for some time on the sidelines at Barcelona due to injury.

Duo injured playing for the Netherlands

Barcelona confirm both are out

More injury problems for Xavi

WHAT HAPPENED? The Catalan giants have confirmed the Dutch duo are out of action for the time being after sustaining injuries on international duty. De Jong was taken off at half-time of the Netherlands' win over Poland while Memphis was forced off in the second half. Both players subsequently returned to Barcelona and missed the Oranje's defeat to Belgium on Sunday.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The injuries come at a bad time for Barcelona as the Catalans have also lost centre-back Ronald Araujo over the international break. Barca have confirmed the Uruguay international is set to undergo surgery on a thigh injury.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Xavi is also without defender Jules Kounde currently. The defender suffered a hamstring injury during France's Nations League win over Austria and has also been ruled out by the Catalan giants.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Tests carried out today have confirmed hamstring injuries for both Frenkie de Jong and Memphis," read a club statement. "Midfielder Frenkie de Jong has an elongation of the semitendinosus muscle in his left thigh. He is not available for selection and his recovery will dictate his return. Striker Memphis has an injury to the biceps femoris muscle in his left thigh. He is not available for selection and his recovery will dictate his return."

WHAT NEXT FOR BARCELONA? Xavi's injury-hit team return to La Liga action after the international break at Real Mallorca on Saturday.