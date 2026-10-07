Barcelona rival Manchester United and Liverpool for Premier League gem

Barcelona's scouting department keeps a close watch on Europe's brightest young talents, and this time their search has led them to London.

According to the English website "TEAMtalk", 19-year-old Fulham player Josh King has landed on the Catalan club's radar. His recent form, two goals in five matches, caught the eye of Barcelona's officials.

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Barca, though, are only the latest to join a long queue of suitors. The English trio of Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool lead the chase, followed by Borussia Dortmund, Atletico Madrid, Leipzig and Inter Milan, with Barca bringing up the rear, as reported by the Catalan newspaper "Sport".

King's contract with Fulham runs until 2029, handing the London club a comfortable negotiating hand should any suitor firm up their interest. Reports confirm Fulham have no intention of selling him right now.

Their dismal start to the Premier League season, however, offers a glimmer of hope to the clubs tracking him. Relegation would boost the chances of a deal next summer, with King likely to seek a more ambitious project.

Who is Josh King?

Born in 2007, King joined Fulham aged just eight and spent more than a decade coming through the ranks. He had to wait until 2024 for his first-team call-up.

With Fulham struggling in the transfer market, King grabbed his chance and nailed down a starting spot under coach Alvaro Arbeloa. Deployed as a playmaker, he has racked up 427 minutes and two goals in just five matches, winning over his teammates and becoming a key figure in the Spanish coach's plans.

The names linked to Barcelona's future keep coming. King is just the latest on a list that has swelled in recent weeks, joining the likes of Colorado Rapids' Lucas Herrington (19), Niko Ilicevic (15) and Philadelphia Union's Cavan Sullivan (17), according to "Sport".



