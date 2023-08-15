Here’s all the information you’ll need to know about how you can pick up a seat at El Clasico this season

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links, we may earn a commission.

Few teams capture the imagination around the world, like Barcelona and Real Madrid. La Liga’s prime two clubs are among the most successful teams in soccer history, sharing a rich reputation of trophies and success over the decades - and they don’t play a bigger game than El Clasico.

Translated as “The Classic,” the clash between the Blaugrana and Los Blancos is written into football folklore, serving up no shortage of drama, action, and silverware since they first crossed paths in 1902, with the pair meeting in 254 official matches and a further 42 exhibition fixtures.

As the dominant force in Spanish football, and with a rich record of continental glory too, the rivalry between the two teams remains among the most famous in any sport around the world, drawing fans from every corner of the globe - and with almost 300 games between them, its legacy will only grow further.

So how can you get tickets and involve yourself in football history? Let GOAL talk you through your options for snagging a seat to see Barcelona versus Real Madrid, including where to look and how much they will cost you.

How to get Barcelona vs. Real Madrid tickets

Getty Images

As one of the most in-demand games on the regular calendar in La Liga and across domestic sports worldwide, tickets are often in high demand for El Clasico and can be hard to get hold of.

In addition, Barcelona’s temporary move to Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys while their regular home of Camp Nou undergoes major renovations means there will be fewer tickets available overall in 2023-24, further restricting chances to pick up a seat for fans.

However, you can obtain tickets through two official vendors - Barcelona’s official ticket portal at fcbarcelona.com/en/tickets/football, and Real Madrid’s official ticket portal, at realmadrid.com/en/tickets.

In addition, you may want to consider secondary resale options, with StubHub a viable alternative to explore ticketing options with. Remember to ensure you read the terms and conditions before purchasing and that you buy from a trusted source.

Furthermore, you can sign up for Barca and Madrid’s mailing lists to ensure you are among the first to know about updates regarding ticket sales for El Clasico this season.

Barcelona vs. Real Madrid ticket prices

Prices are currently unlisted for the upcoming edition of El Clasico, but you can be assured GOAL will have them for you when they are officially confirmed. Historically, tickets are sold for the fixture over traditional pricing tiers available at Barcelona and Real Madrid and have ranged from €60 for a basic ticket up to four figures for a hospitality package.

Remember, prices can fluctuate depending on demand and are subject to change at the club’s discretion. You can also explore a resale option, such as through StubHub, but be aware that costs here may fluctuate around the list price.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid fixtures for 2023-24 season

As things stand, Barcelona and Real Madrid are due to partake in El Clasico twice this season in La Liga. The first encounter, at Barca’s Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, will be played over the weekend of October 28/29, 2023, while the second will take place at Madrid’s Santiago Bernabeu will be played over the weekend of April 20/21, 2024.

The fixtures will represent the 255th and 256th competitive meetings between the pair and the 297th and 298th encounters overall. The pair split the spoils last term across four official games, with a win apiece in LaLiga and Copa del Rey; Barca’s victories came en route to the league crown, while Madrid mounted a semi-final second-leg comeback to reach the Copa del Rey final against their rivals.

Barcelona vs. Real Madrid 2023-24 fixtures

Date Stadium October 28/29, 2023 Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys April 20/21, 2024 Santiago Bernabeu

FAQs

When do tickets go on sale?

Regular tickets for El Clasico between Barcelona and Real Madrid will be sold shortly before each fixture occurs. With demand expected to be high for both games, GOAL recommends keeping a close eye on the respective ticket portals and social media channels for both clubs.

Where can I buy tickets?

Fans looking to buy tickets for El Clasico between Barcelona and Real Madrid can purchase them from official club ticket portals, which are respectively available at fcbarcelona.com/en/tickets/football and realmadrid.com/en/tickets.

In addition, supporters can look at secondary resale sites, such as StubHub, to consider further options for purchasing their seat at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys or Santiago Bernabeu this season.

How can I increase my chances of getting tickets?

Getty Images

The best way to increase your chances of getting tickets for El Clasico between Barcelona and Real Madrid is to ensure that you remain up to date with all updates from both clubs over the fixture. While most seats will already be allocated to season ticket holders, fans can still obtain an individual match ticket.

Keep a close eye on the club’s social media channels, and regularly visit the official ticket portals to stay informed on ticket availability for both editions of El Clasico this season.

Can I purchase Barcelona vs. Real Madrid tickets online?

You can purchase tickets for El Clasico between Barcelona and Real Madrid online. The majority, if not the totality, of ticket purchases by supporters will be made online ahead of each fixture this season.

Simply head to official club ticket portals to stay updated on availability, or explore your secondary resale options through StubHub to try and find a seat that’s right for you.

How early should I buy Barcelona vs. Real Madrid tickets to secure good seats?

With the overwhelming demand for El Clasico every season, fans are often fortunate to secure any seat, let alone a good one. However, if you hope to obtain the best spot for the game between Barcelona and Real Madrid, we recommend making your purchase as early as possible.

Keep updated through club social media channels and official ticket portals to stay on top of potential purchases for El Clasico.

Are Barcelona vs. Real Madrid tickets available at the stadium on match days?

Getty Images

While some fixtures may have tickets available on the day at the stadium box office in La Liga, El Clasico is not one of them. The level of anticipation for Barcelona and Real Madrid fixtures means they typically sell out far in advance.

That means you must purchase your ticket before the game, likely through online channels such as official ticket portals or a secondary resale site like StubHub.

Can I get group tickets for Barcelona vs Real Madrid matches?

While group tickets are nominally available for El Clasico between Barcelona and Real Madrid, the likelihood of successfully obtaining them due to demand is slim at best. Another thing to consider is that ticket sales will also be restricted per buyer, meaning excessive purchases could result in them being voided.

Are Barcelona vs. Real Madrid tickets available for international fans?

International fans can purchase tickets for El Clasico between Barcelona and Real Madrid the same way as domestic fans, through official ticket portals and secondary resale sites like StubHub.

Final Words

The sky-high demand for tickets to El Clasico means that getting a seat to see Barcelona and Real Madrid in action can be a fight. However, if you are willing to be patient or happy to consider resale options, fans can still get their hands on a ticket to catch one of the biggest fixtures.