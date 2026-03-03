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Book El Clásico tickets now
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How to buy El Clasico 2026 tickets: Barcelona vs Real Madrid tickets, May 10 fixture information & more

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How to get tickets to witness Barca and Madrid’s legendary rivalry in the flesh on October 26

Few teams capture worldwide attention like Barcelona and Real Madrid

La Liga’s dynamic duo are among the most successful teams in football history, sharing a rich heritage of winning trophies and experiencing huge success over the decades.

There's arguably no bigger game on the planet than El Clásico (literally translated as 'The Classic'). It has been a focal point for intense competition, featuring some of the world's most famous players and managers.

Securing tickets for the iconic Barcelona vs Real Madrid match is a priority for any football aficionado. To complement the live match experience, consider taking advantage of free bets that provide engaging betting opportunities and promotional offers enhancing the excitement of witnessing this legendary rivalry.

Every football fan dreams of being at the Camp Nou to witness Lamine Yamal going on a mind-blowing mazy run down the wing, or seeing Kylian Mbappe light up the Bernabeu after unleashing an unstoppable strike.

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When is the next El Clásico?

This season's upcoming El Clásico matches in La Liga are as follows:

DateFixtureVenueTickets
Sunday, May 10, 2026Barcelona vs Real MadridCamp NouBook tickets

Further El Clásico match-ups may arise during the campaign (domestic cup games or in Europe), and it's worth keeping an eye on the club's official sites for any fixture updates.

How to buy El Clásico tickets

El Clásico is one of the most electrifying games in the regular La Liga calendar (and across domestic sports worldwide, for that matter), so tickets are always in high demand and can be extremely hard to get. Tickets are likely to sell out on official ticket portals.

The fact that Barca are returning to their iconic Camp Nou after playing games at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys for the past couple of seasons will further increase the urgency of fans to get their hands on tickets.

Multiple ticketing options are in place for El Clásico games, from individual match passes to hospitality packages:

  • If tickets are sold out, or you want some last-minute tickets, consider secondary retailers such as StubHub.
  • You could also go down the hospitality route including luxury suites, premium lounges, and club-level seating designed for an elevated matchday experience. VIP guests enjoy private seating areas with panoramic views, high-end catering, and personalised service.
  • There are also travel agencies that specialise in sports, such as SportsBreaks. As well as simplifying travel arrangements, they offer combined packages which often include official match tickets and hotel stayovers.

How much are El Clásico tickets?

FC Barcelona v Real Madrid CF 2025Getty Images

Due to the immense popularity of matches between Barcelona vs Real Madrid, you can expect to pay significantly more for El Clásico match tickets than for other La Liga matches.

Going through official channels, they will start from around €100 if sitting behind the goals, all the way up to eye-watering four-figure prices for full hospitality and luxury packages.

At secondary retailers, such as StubHub, tickets are affected by dynamic pricing, so they can be much more expensive than any other matches. 

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Where is El Clásico held?

Santiago Bernabeu

The Santiago Bernabeu is a retractable-roof stadium in Madrid. With a seating capacity of almost 80,000, it is the second-largest football stadium in Spain and it's been the home of Real Madrid since its completion in 1947. The Bernabeu is one of the world's most famous football venues and has hosted the final of the European Cup/UEFA Champions League on four occasions (1957, 1969, 1980 & 2010), as well as the 1982 FIFA World Cup Final, in which Italy beat West Germany 3-1.

Away from football, the Bernabeu has also hosted many international and homegrown musical legends over the years, including the likes of Julio Iglesias, Frank Sinatra, U2, Bruce Springsteen, the Rolling Stones and most recently Taylor Swift during her record-breaking Eras Tour.

Camp Nou

Camp Nou stadium was built in 1957 as a replacement for the old Les Corts stadium, which had become too small for FC Barcelona’s growing fanbase. It became the largest stadium in Europe at the time, with a capacity of 93,053 spectators.

As well as hosting two European Cup/Champions League finals (1989 & 1999) and two European Cup Winners' Cup finals (1972 & 1982), the Camp Nou has staged concerts featuring top artists such as U2, Bruce Springsteen and Beyonce.

Following its recent renovation, seating capacity is expected to rise to 105,000, which will once again make it the largest stadium in terms of seating capacity in Europe and the third largest association football stadium in the world.

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Frequently asked questions

This season's El Clasico matches in La Liga are as follows:

Sunday, October 26 - Real Madrid vs Barcelona (Santiago Bernabeu)

Sunday, May 10 - Barcelona vs Real Madrid (Camp Nou)

Further El Clasico match-ups may arise during the campaign (domestic cup games or in Europe) and it's worth keeping an eye on the club's official sites for any fixture updates.

Multiple ticketing options are in place for El Clasico games, from individual match passes to hospitality packages. To purchase tickets, the most reliable method is to go to the club’s official ticket portals. Being club members may also give you priority when looking to secure seats for games at either Camp Nou or the Bernabeu.

You could also go down the hospitality route. Both Barcelona and Real Madrid offer an extensive range of VIP packages for those who like to enjoy their football in a more relaxed and comfortable fashion. These hospitality options include luxury suites, premium lounges, and club-level seating designed for an elevated matchday experience. VIP guests enjoy private seating areas with panoramic views, high-end catering, and personalised service. The new offerings aim to provide an immersive, high-comfort experience that combines modern amenities with the excitement of live football, tailored to dedicated fans hunting for a premium football experience. 

Yes, fans who are unable to buy El Clasico tickets through the club's official ticket portals may still be able to purchase their seats through a secondary resale site such as StubHub, Viagogo or Ticombo. Ensure you have read all terms and conditions surrounding any potential purchases.

Regular tickets for El Clasico between Barcelona and Real Madrid will be sold shortly before each fixture occurs. With demand expected to be extremely high for both games, GOAL recommends keeping a close eye on the club’s official ticket portals as well as secondary resale sites, such as StubHub, Viagogo and Ticombo.

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