Barcelona to 'look for a solution' with Julian Araujo transfer in limbo after FIFA ruling

Julian Araujo missed out on a deadline-day move to Barcelona but the Catalans are still hoping to find a way to secure the LA Galaxy defender.

WHAT HAPPENED? Barcelona director of football Mateu Alemany has said the club are still hopeful of signing Araujo after failing to complete a January move because the club filed the paperwork 18 seconds too late. FIFA subsequently confirmed the transfer had fallen through after an appeal, but Alemany is trying to find a way to make the deal happen.

WHAT THEY SAID: "We’ve been monitoring him for some time, but due to certain circumstances, an error in the FIFA system, we couldn’t close the deal. The famous 18 seconds," he told a press conference. "We wanted him for the second team. We want him and we’ll look for a solution, via the Court of Arbitration for Sport or he can play in another team for five months and then join us."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Galaxy head coach Greg Vanney told the Los Angeles Daily News that Araujo is still "in limbo" and added that he is waiting to see what happens next.

"We need clarification on his release and if he’s coming back to the club or is there a different solution that’s inside of this," he explained. “We need clarification from FIFA, Barcelona as to where this thing is finally and where he is in this process. Hopefully, we will have that in a couple of days."

WHAT NEXT ARAUJO? The defender must now wait to see if he can get his dream move to Barcelona or if he will remain with LA Galaxy. The team's first game of the new MLS season is on February 25 against LAFC.