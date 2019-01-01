Barcelona focus on Stuani in search for backup striker

The Blaugrana are eyeing the veteran Uruguayan after Munir departed the club last week

Barcelona are eyeing Girona forward Cristhian Stuani as they continue their search for a backup striker, Goal understands.

Munir El Haddadi completed a move to Sevilla last week, leaving the Blaugrana short on depth in the attacking positions.

The Liga leaders have explored the signing of several names, but have focused in on Stuani due to his production and his relatively low price tag.

The 32-year-old has netted 12 La Liga goals this season, leaving him trailing only Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez in the league scoring chart.

Girona have been looking to tie Stuani down to a new contract, but the veteran has yet to agree terms with his current deal expiring at the end of next season.

Though they aren't able to offer as much game time as Girona, Barca believe the possibility of winning silverware can convince Stuani to move to Camp Nou.

Stuani has a €15 million (£13m/$17m) release clause, a relative bargain for a player in such fine goalscoring form.

Barca could also potentially offset the price of Stuani's purchase by selling the little-used Denis Suarez, who is on the verge of completing a loan move to Arsenal with an obligation to buy likely.

In addition to Stuani, Barcelona have also been linked with several Premier League forwards in their search for depth at the position.

Chelsea pair Alvaro Morata and Olivier Giroud, as well as Tottenham's Fernando Llorente have been mooted as possible options.

However, Barca ruled out a move for Morata two weeks ago and have yet to contact Chelsea over Giroud.

Llorente is also unlikely to arrive, with Spurs now more likely to need the veteran forward after Harry Kane's injury.