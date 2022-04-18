Barcelona fan group boycott Liga clash with Cadiz after "infamy" of Eintracht Frankfurt defeat

A Barcelona supporters' group is boycotting the team's game against Cadiz in La Liga on Monday night because of their Europa League loss against Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday.

The Grada d’Animacio announced the action as they hit out at the club for allowing around 30,000 Eintracht Frankfurt fans into Camp Nou as the Spanish side lost 3-2 at home to go crashing out of the tournament.

The group said the events on Thursday marked a "social humiliation" and will go down as "the greatest infamy" the club has ever suffered at home.

What has the group said?

A statement read: “Last Thursday we experienced a day that will be marked forever as the greatest infamy at our home.

"As fans and members of FC Barcelona we have experienced many victories and many defeats on the field of play, but as a fan group, we have experienced a social humiliation that we will never forget."

The statement continued: "It is difficult for us to understand how an invasion announced for weeks has gone unnoticed by the security department. We wonder if they have been caught by surprise or if inaction has been promoted to get €3million at the box office.

Comunicat de la Grada d'Animació referent als fets de dijous i cara al partit de demà pic.twitter.com/amOReQBIMW — Grada d’Animació FCB (@GradaAnimacio) April 17, 2022

"Nor has it been a surprise that they have paid special attention to the Barca fans and have denied the appearance of more than 30,000 German fans.

"We have to give thanks that given the seriousness of the events, the Eintracht fans are not one of the most conflictive in Europe. Who knows where we would be right now with another group of fans.

"Our task is simple but very complicated, to set the mood and help cheer up the rest of the stadium to get victories, because we are very clear that as fans we are the 12th team player.

"However, the events that took place on Thursday meant that we were forced to take action, as we did during the match and on other occasions, and that is precisely why we will not attend the next match between Barcelona and Cadiz.

“We are convinced that, as members and fans of FC Barcelona, we cannot ever allow again a remotely similar situation, and we ask the parties involved to remember that not everything in life is a few million, especially if we talk about a club that has as a motto ‘more than a club’."

Xavi complains about Frankfurt match

The fans were not alone in being irritated by the presence of so many Frankfurt supporters.

Coach Xavi admitted that the players felt they were playing away from home and believes the atmosphere affected his team.

"The players did not feel like they were playing at home," Xavi said at a press conference.

Article continues below

"It's not an excuse, but the atmosphere conditioned us. We were not comfortable. I had a bad feeling from the first moment when we got on the bus at the hotel and we did not feel at home.

"They were throwing everything at us, [the players] couldn't even get down the tunnel."

Further reading