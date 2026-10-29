Barcelona extend their goalkeeper's contract until 2029

Iker Rodríguez is set to commit his future to Barcelona. The Barcelona Atlètic goalkeeper is preparing to renew his contract with the Catalan club until June 2029, a move that reflects the management's faith in his abilities and potential after an impressive start to the season with the reserve side.

According to Spanish newspaper "Sport", the 18-year-old will sign his new deal tomorrow, Friday, after club and player made significant progress towards an agreement. Barcelona have confirmed their commitment to one of the brightest rising talents in the La Masia academy.

Read also

Mbappé is not the first: Özil, the Premier League and the NBA on China's list of enemies

Because of Mbappé: China imposes its first sanction on Real Madrid

Rodríguez has caught the eye with Barcelona Atlètic this season. He has featured in the first eight league matches, conceding only four goals and keeping clean sheets in six.

His start was blistering. The young goalkeeper kept clean sheets in the first four rounds, an achievement Barcelona Atlètic had not managed since the 2022-2023 season.

The club's confidence goes beyond the numbers. Barcelona value his outstanding reactions and his ability to deal with crosses under the bar, alongside his skills with the ball at his feet, qualities that matter in the Catalan side's style of play.

Having joined the La Masia academy from Sabadell at an early age, Rodríguez worked his way up through the youth sides to become a key figure at Barcelona Atlètic under coach Juliano Belletti. He has also trained with the first team under Hansi Flick, and even earned a place in an official squad.