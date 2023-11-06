Barcelona put their diamonds up for sale! La Liga side selling jewellery made from Camp Nou grass in desperate bid to help ease financial crisis

Barcelona's latest money-making scheme involves them selling diamonds made from the old pitch at Camp Nou.

WHAT HAPPENED? On Monday, several new items appeared on the club's online shop. They included €15,000 single carat diamonds produced from the same carbon as the Camp Nou grass. Half carat diamonds are available for €2,500.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: According to Cadena Cope, carbon from the grass has been extracted and then crystallised using advanced technology. Each diamond will come with a certificate from the International Gemological Institute, assuring that the diamond is ‘laboratory grown’ and has 'zero environmental impact', while also listing the characteristics of the jewel.

Barca's financial troubles are well documented, and the club is attempting to monetise their old Camp Nou home - currently being redeveloped - by selling goal netting, turf and other pieces of memorabilia.

WHAT NEXT FOR BARCELONA? Barcelona will play at the Montjuic Olympic Stadium until at least November 2024 while Camp Nou is rebuilt. Xavi's side are currently third in La Liga and top of Champions League Group H.