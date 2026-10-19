Diego Simeone has a major crisis on his hands ahead of Atletico Madrid's Champions League clash with Stuttgart tomorrow, according to a Spanish press report on Monday.

The newspaper "Sport" said Simeone began the season struggling in the final third, unable to find stability or attacking solutions. That situation even forced him to "sacrifice" Lookman.

Now, just as the team have started to produce strong performances, the Argentine faces a fresh setback. This time it's in his defensive line.

"Cuti" Romero's injury, which has left him out of the squad for the Stuttgart tie, forces Atletico to reshuffle their defensive cards with a run of decisive matches approaching.

Until now, the back four of Grimaldo, Hancko, Romero and Pubill had clearly earned Simeone's trust. When he rotated in the rearguard, he usually focused on the two full-back positions, resting Pubill on the right by bringing in Marcos Llorente, or resting Grimaldo on the left by relying on Daniel Martinez.

In Germany, though, Simeone will be without his compatriot, who has emerged as a pivotal leader in that defensive line.

The former Tottenham player picked up the injury during a difficult match against Espanyol, settled in his side's favour by an Alex Baena goal in the closing moments.

Romero, who is suffering from a muscle strain and will be out for around ten days, had previously shone at the "Mendizorroza" stadium, where he scored the winning goal against Deportivo Alaves in the final minutes.

His absence won't be limited to the European encounter, though it will not last long. The Argentine defender also misses next Saturday's game at the "Metropolitano" against Deportivo La Coruna, but he is expected back a week later at the "Ciutat de Valencia" stadium, provided his recovery goes well.

Atletico have no intention of rushing him back or risking him unnecessarily, given he is one of the team's most important elements. The aim is for the Argentine to be at full readiness for two brutally difficult fixtures awaiting the "Rojiblancos": Bayern Munich in the Champions League (3 November), and Barcelona in La Liga (8 November).

Both matches carry enormous importance, and Cuti hopes to be available for them, to help his side get through a week that will be decisive for its ambitions.