Barcelona set to battle Real Madrid for Santi Gimenez after his incredible start to 2023-24 at Feyenoord as Camp Nou officials draw comparisons between Mexico striker & Luis Suarez

Barcelona are reportedly set to battle Real Madrid for Santi Gimenez, with club officials having compared the Mexican striker to Luis Suarez.

Gimenez in scorching form for Feyenoord

Real Madrid & Barcelona linked with moves

Barca's financial struggles an issue

WHAT HAPPENED? The 22-year-old striker has scored 13 goals in 10 Eredivisie appearances for Feyenoord this season, and bagged a brace in a 3-1 Champions League group stage win over Lazio. Although Gimenez insists that there have been no talks about a possible transfer, his impressive performances continue to garner the attention of several top European clubs, including Real Madrid.

According to ESPN, Barcelona have also been actively scouting Gimenez since he joined Feyenoord from Cruz Azul in 2022. The report adds that the club believes the Feyenoord star has the same goalscoring instincts as Suarez, who hit 195 goals in 283 appearances for the Blaugrana between 2014 and 2020.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: However, the Catalan club might have to shelve the deal for the future as an immediate transfer may face several challenges. The club has already agreed on a deal to sign Athletico Paranaense forward Vitor Roque for an initial fee of €30 million (£26m/$32m), potentially rising to €61 million (£53m/$63m) with add-ons. Roque is expected to join the club either in January or the following summer to provide competition for Robert Lewandowski. Moreover, their current priority is to sign a deep-lying midfielder and two full-backs as Xavi believes that these two positions require more cover. The club's ability to make further signings like Gimenez will depend on their financial situation, as they are currently subject to spending restrictions due to exceeding their La Liga-imposed cap.

WHAT NEXT? Gimenez has a contract with Feyenoord until 2027 and it is believed that the Dutch outfit could command a £44 million ( €50m/$53.18m) fee for his services. Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur are also in the mix and could submit a big-money offer to lure the striker to north London as a replacement for Harry Kane.