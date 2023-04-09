Barcelona's attacking overhaul! Blaugrana prepared to sell Raphinha, Ferran Torres AND Ansu Fati

Barcelona are ready to hear offers for three star attackers, Raphinga, Ferran Torres and Ansu Fait, next season.

WHAT HAPPENED? In an attempt to overhaul their attack, Barcelona are reportedly planning to part ways with three players, Raphinha, Ferran Torres and Ansu Fati, in the summer according to Sport.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The departures are necessary for the club to make new signings upfront. The club have been in talks with Fati's representatives for quite some time now and it is believed that the youngster is wanted by several clubs in Europe, with Manchester United being one of the interested parties.

Raphinha also has offers from the Premier League with Chelsea being one of the front-runners. The Blues wanted to sign him last season from Leeds United before the Brazilian chose to join the Catalan giants.

As for Torres, clubs like Atletico Madrid and Inter are reportedly keen on signing the forward but Barcelona are aware they will not be able to recover the Є55 million they had spent on the player last season.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Barcelona have shown interest in bringing back Lionel Messi from Paris Saint-Germain after the Argentine's contract expires with the club at the end of this season. They are also planning to launch a loan raid for Joao Cancelo in the summer as Bayern Munich will not be taking up a Є70 million purchase option.

WHAT NEXT FOR BARCELONA? Xavi's men will be next seen in action on Monday as they take on Giron in a La Liga clash.