'Cant del Barca' - Lyrics, video & meaning of official Barcelona anthem

As is tradition, the club anthem is played during Barcelona's home games on stadium loudspeakers, with fans singing along.

The official Barcelona anthem, called "Cant del Barca" ("Himno del FC Barcelona" in Spanish or "Himne del FC Barcelona" in Catalan), was written in 1974 as part of the club's 75th anniversary celebrations. The lyrics were penned by Jaume Picas and Josep M. Espinàs, with the music composed by Manuel Valls Gorina.

It was first performed as "giant karaoke" during a match against East Germany national team on November 27, 1974, during the anniversary celebrations, with a chorus of 3,500 voices led by Oriol Martorell. Later, when Joan Laporta became president in 2003, he advocated for the lyrics to be displayed on the stadium screens.

The anthem beautifully reflects the inclusive nature of the club, with lines like, "No matter where we come from, South or North, ... A flag brings us together."

Barcelona anthem lyrics

Tot el camp

És un clam

Som la gent blaugrana

Tant se val d’on venim

Si del sud o del nord

Ara estem d’acord

Estem d’acord

Una bandera ens agermana

Blaugrana al vent

Un crit valent

Tenim un nom el sap tothom

BARÇA BARÇA BAAAAARÇA!

Jugadors

Seguidors

Tots units fem força

Són molts anys plens d’afanys

Són molts gols que hem cridat

I s’ha demostrat s’ha demostrat

Que mai ningú no ens podrà tòrcer

Blaugrana al vent

Un crit valent

Tenim un nom el sap tothom

BARÇA BARÇA BAAAAARÇA!

Barcelona anthem lyrics (English translation)

Tot el camp

The whole stadium

És un clam

cheers loudly

Som la gent blaugrana

We’re the blue and maroon supporters

Tant se val d'on venim

No matter where we come from

Si del sud o del nord

Be it south or north

Ara estem d'acord estem d'acord

Now we all agree - we all agree

Una bandera ens agermana

One flag unites us as brothers

Blaugrana al vent

Blue maroon in the wind

Un crit valent

A valiant cry

Tenim un nom que el sap tothom

We have a name everyone knows

Barça, Barça, Baaarça!

Jugadors

Players

Seguidors

Supporters

Tots units fem força

United we are strong

Són molts anys plens d'afanys

Many years full of support

Són molts gols que hem cridat

We have cheered many goals

I s'ha demostrat s'ha demostrat

And we have shown - we have shown

Que mai ningú no ens podrà tòrcer

That no one can ever break us

Blaugrana al vent

Blue maroon in the wind

Un crit valent

A valiant cry

Tenim un nom que el sap tothom

We have a name everyone knows

Barça, Barça, Baaarça!

