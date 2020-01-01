‘Bale will spend at least two more years at Real Madrid’ – Agent reiterates that contract will be honoured

The Wales international forward continues to see his future called into question, but Jonathan Barnett says there will be no movement before 2022

Gareth Bale will spend “at least another two years” at , according to his agent, with transfer talk around the Welshman played down once again.

Speculation regarding a potential move away from Santiago Bernabeu for the 30-year-old forward refuses to go away.

Another window has passed with no agreement put in place, but January was dominated by rumours regarding Bale once again.

A return to the Premier League for the former star continues to be mooted, while various alternative landing spots have been offered up around the world.

Barnett has always maintained that his client has no desire to leave and, despite facing criticism for his form and fitness at regular intervals, Bale has enjoyed considerable success with the Blancos.

He is still tied to a contract through to 2022 and the intention is for that deal to be honoured.

Barnett has told Cuatro: "He'll be there for at least another two years so there's nothing to worry about."

He added that Bale is "fine, he's very happy with life and everything's very good."

There has been renewed talk of Zinedine Zidane trying to freeze Bale out of his plans after overlooking the attacker for recent outings.

The Frenchman had, however, talked up a four-time winner on a regular basis in January and Barnett says there is no substance to a debate which has dragged on for some time.

He said: "I think it's other people worrying.

"I think Mr Zidane and Mr Bale have a very good relationship now. It's fine."

Barnett has sought to bring the Bale exit talk in Spain to a close whenever asked about it.

He recently told talkSPORT when quizzed on whether a return to Spurs is a realistic option: “Gareth is very happy over there.

“And let’s be realistic: for most clubs he is out of their league, financially.

“It is all well and good to say, ‘give up that money and go and play somewhere else’, but it is not all about money. It is about his lifestyle and his children, who have grown up in Madrid.

“He’s in a very fortunate position.

“When his contract is up, hopefully, he will sit down with me and his family and decide what he wants to do.”