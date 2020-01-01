Bale can regain 'superstar' status at Newcastle, claims Rivaldo

The winger has struggled to find a club willing to match his Real Madrid salary package, but the Magpies might just be what he is looking for

Former and star Rivaldo has urged Gareth Bale to cut short his troubled spell at and become a star with .

Bale has long been linked with a move away from the Santiago Bernabeu, with reports from suggesting he is an isolated figure in the dressing room and unpopular with coach Zinedine Zidane. Madrid attempted to sell the international last summer, only to find few suitors willing to take on his elevated wage demands.

The upcoming transfer window will once more see a flurry of rumours surrounding Bale - and Rivaldo believes that the Magpies, expected to receive a cash windfall under their prospective new owners, could be the perfect destination.

“There are rumours that Gareth Bale is being offered to clubs and that he is looking forward to a move to the US soon, but I still think he has something left to show in European football at 30-years-old, before moving to the MLS,” the Brazilian told Betfair.

“I believe his career at Real Madrid is coming to an end, as his chances in the starting 11 will be limited, especially with potential new arrivals this summer. The club no longer trusts him to be a decisive player after some internal problems in the last few years.

“For that reason, leaving Real Madrid seems highly probable, but I suppose he should continue in Europe for at least two or three more years and perhaps moving to the Premier League would be the best option for him now.

“Newcastle should receive a big money injection this summer with a new owner coming to town and this could be a great destination for Gareth Bale, as he could reassume his superstar status at the club and keep earning a big amount of money.

“It would be a great chance for him to prove he is still a top-class player and be considered again one of the best in the world, so if this offer really comes, I think he should accept it.

“At Newcastle, he would be the biggest star of the team and could lead a rejuvenated squad to a good Premier League campaign.”