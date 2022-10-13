Bailly picks two players that blew him away at Man Utd – with both having had their critics

Eric Bailly has picked up Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial as the two players that “blew me away” during his time at Manchester United.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Ivory Coast international defender has not completely severed ties with the Red Devils, but he was allowed to join Marseille on loan during the summer transfer window and appears to be surplus to requirements at Old Trafford. Form and fitness issues held Bailly back at times with the Red Devils, restricting him to 113 appearances across six seasons, but he enjoyed working with some superstar forwards that impressed him despite attracting criticism from afar.

WHAT THEY SAID: Asked by L’Equipe to name his top team-mates in England, Bailly said: “I knew a lot of great players in Manchester. But if I have to talk about everyone who impressed me, we're never going to finish this interview! There was incredible talent, both old and young. Someone like Marcus Rashford really blew me away. Anthony Martial too.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bailly has been reunited with one former Red Devils team-mate at Marseille, with Chilean forward Alexis Sanchez in the process of rebuilding his reputation on the back of disappointing stints at United and Inter. Bailly said of the South American: “Alexis is passionate, he has the grinta, the energy he gives to the people around him. This is what he is demonstrating again here at OM. He too had a difficult time in Manchester. I'm glad to find him here. On the field, when you see him, it makes you want to go all out, his way of pressing, his grit, his rage, when you're behind it motivates you.”

WHAT NEXT FOR BAILLY? The 28-year-old is under contract at Old Trafford until 2024, but the deal which took him to Marseille includes an obligation to buy and the expectation is that his time in the Premier League has come to a close.