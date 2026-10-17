Nkunku returned to the Saxons on loan in the summer after three disappointing years at Chelsea and AC Milan. He is among the most prolific Bundesliga scorers at the German record champions' home ground.

During his first spell at Leipzig from 2019 to 2023, the Frenchman scored three times at the Allianz Arena. His most recent goal there came immediately before his €60 million move to Chelsea, in a 3-1 defeat in Munich on matchday 33 of the 2022/23 season. Nkunku also scored in a 3-3 draw in late 2020 and a 3-2 win in February 2022. In Leipzig, by contrast, he never scored against Bayern Munich.

Those three goals do not put Nkunku top of the list of Bundesliga scorers at the Allianz Arena. Dodi Lukebakio, who scored a hat-trick there for Fortuna Düsseldorf, and Markus Rosenberg, whose goals all came for Werder Bremen, are ahead of him with four each.

Christopher Nkunku back in top form: Bayern Munich's biggest tormentor next?

Saturday gives Nkunku another chance to score in Fröttmaning. Two goals would make him Bayern Munich's biggest tormentor at the Allianz Arena, and his current form suggests he could get them.

Next matches FCB Bundesliga 12:30 RBL

Last weekend, Nkunku scored a hat-trick in the 6-0 thrashing of Eintracht Frankfurt. He also scored in the 5-0 win over HSV. The Frenchman has one assist in the German top flight and another in the Champions League.

Leipzig's away record in the still-young season gives them cause for concern, though. The Saxons have lost on the road in the Bundesliga, 3-1 against Werder Bremen and 2-0 against Bayer Leverkusen, and in the Champions League, 4-1 against Como 1907. Martin Demichelis's side have collected all nine of their league points at home. RB also won at home in the Champions League, beating PSV Eindhoven 1-0.

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Christopher Nkunku was also considered by Bayern Munich

Nkunku's loan at Leipzig runs until the end of the season. RB then have an option to buy him outright from AC Milan for a reported €28 million. The 28-year-old moved to the Rossoneri from Chelsea only the year before for €38 million, but disappointed in Italy after previously struggling in Britain.

Rumours of Bayern Munich's alleged interest in Nkunku have surfaced repeatedly in recent years. Bayern Munich board member for sport Max Eberl knows him from their time together at Leipzig and is said to be a fan of the 2022/23 season's top scorer. A transfer never materialised.