Blow for Liverpool! Andy Robertson forced off with shoulder injury after ugly clash with Unai Simon during Scotland's Euro 2024 qualifier with Spain

WHAT HAPPENED: The Liverpool defender had to be taken off in the first half of the clash against Spain. Robertson suffered a shoulder injury in a collision with Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon and was unable to continue. He walked off with his arm in a makeshift sling and was replaced by Nathan Patterson.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Robertson's injury will be a blow as he is key player for club and country. He looks set to miss Scotland's next game against France on Tuesday, while Jurgen Klopp will be hoping that the injury is not set to sideline the defender for a significant period.

WHAT NEXT? Liverpool return to action after the international break against Everton in the Merseyside Derby at Anfield on October 21.