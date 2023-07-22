Awkward moment! David Beckham is left waiting to congratulate Lionel Messi after his incredible Inter Miami debut as Kim Kardashian’s sons grab the GOAT for selfies immediately after full-time

Kim Kardashian's sons forced David Beckham to wait to congratulate Lionel Messi on his goal-scoring Inter Miami debut.

Kardashian in the crowd

Messi came on as a sub

Beat Cruz Azul 2-1 in the Leagues Cup

WHAT HAPPENED? Kim Kardashian and her two sons, Saint and Psalm, were present as Messi came off the bench to make his Inter Miami debut, before scoring an utterly superb 94th minute free-kick to give his new side a 2-1 win over Cruz Azul. After the game, in a somewhat awkward moment, Kardashian's two sons grabbed a selfie with Messi, and even kept Beckham waiting to give his congratulations to his new signing as they fiddled with their phones.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi enjoyed a lengthy hug with Beckham after the game, as the Inter Miami owner celebrated with the club's biggest-ever signing. He will hope the World Cup-winner can continue sprinkling stardust on the team, with the club currently rock-bottom of the Major League Soccer Eastern Conference.

WHAT NEXT? Inter Miami play Atlanta United in midweek in their second Leagues Cup game.