Aubameyang reveals reason for absence as he thanks Arsenal for support

The Gunners captain has missed the club's last two matches - both against Southampton - but is now returning home

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has revealed that a health issue for his mum has been the reason for his absence from the team.

The Arsenal captain has missed the club’s last two games – a 1-0 defeat at and a 3-1 Premier League win away to the same opponents – due to ongoing family reasons.

The Gabon international has now confirmed on social media the reason why he has not been involved and offered his thanks to his Arsenal team-mates and fans for their support.

What has Aubameyang said?

Aubameyang wrote on Twitter: “Hey guys, thank you so much for all the messages and calls over the last few days.

“My mother is going through some health issues and I had to be there for her. She’s already much better now and I will be back home tonight. I’m more than grateful to the doctors and nurses helping her get through this, and of course, thanks to my Arsenal fam for the love yesterday! I’m more determined than ever to keep our momentum going!

“Thank you all again – I really am beyond blessed to receive this level of support and love from all of you and I can’t wait to be back.”

When will Aubameyang be back in the Arsenal squad?

With Aubameyang confirming he will be back home on Wednesday, there is every chance that the forward will be available for selection for Saturday’s game against at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal’s next fixture after the visit of United is a trip to Molineux to take on on Tuesday, February 2.

What has been Aubameyang’s form this season?

The former attacker has endured an inconsistent campaign so far and has scored only five goals in the Premier League.

However, he scored twice in a 3-0 home victory over Newcastle in his last appearance and will be looking to continue that momentum when he returns to Mikel Arteta’s starting line-up.

