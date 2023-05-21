Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang gets his Barcelona mention! Wantaway Chelsea striker shouted out by Sergio Busquets after Barca win La Liga title

Former Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubamenyang got a shoutout from captain Sergio Busquets during the team's title celebrations.

WHAT HAPPENED? Despite a defeat at the hands of Real Sociedad on Saturday, Barcelona celebrated their La Liga win by lifting the trophy at Camp Nou after the game. Skipper Sergio Busquets addressed the Barcelona fans present at their stadium before lifting the title where he acknowledged the contribution of former players including Hector Bellerin, Aubameyang, Gerard Pique and Memphis Depay who were all part of the 2022-23 Barcelona squad at various points.

WHAT THEY SAID: Addressing the fans at Camp Nou, Busquets said, "I want to thank Hector (Bellerin), Auba, Memphis (Depay) and (Gerard) Pique. They helped us win this title too."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Aubameyang left the Catalan giants to join Chelsea during the summer but his move back to England has been nothing short of a nightmare. He has remained out of favour for most of the season and has appeared in just 22 matches for the Blues in all competition scoring only three times.

Despite having a dismal season at Chelsea, Aubameyang is set to receive his La Liga medal as he appeared in Barca's season opener earlier in the summer against Rayo Vallecano which ended in a goalless draw.

WHAT NEXT FOR AUBAMEYANG? The Gabonese international has been linked with a move away from Chelsea after just one season with the player thought too be keen to headback to Barcelona in the summer.