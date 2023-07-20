Attacking midfielder or striker? Arsenal’s position plan for Kai Havertz revealed by Mikel Arteta

Mikel Arteta has hinted that Kai Havertz may yet be asked to play as a striker for Arsenal, having been signed as an attacking midfielder.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Gunners have invested £65 million ($84m) in the Germany international, with a big-money transfer deal completed with Premier League rivals Chelsea. Havertz has been acquired to fill the No.8 void created by Granit Xhaka’s departure at Emirates Stadium, while he has previously impressed as a No.10 and opened his goal account for Arsenal in their 5-0 victory over MLS All-Stars XI when operating in central midfield. He was, however, deployed as a central striker, or false nine, by Chelsea and Arteta admits that the 24-year-old may be pushed further forward at times during his spell in north London.

WHAT THEY SAID: Arsenal boss Arteta has told reporters when asked about the positional decisions he faces with Havertz: “He gives us something very different with his quality and size as well, when you have to beat the press for example and use him as a target man. So, we will see – for now, he’s playing in the attacking midfield position, but I’m sure throughout the season and throughout games as well, we’re going to have the options to play him in different positions.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arsenal have Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah on their books when it comes to striking berths, while USMNT star Folarin Balogun has formed part of their squad in pre-season after returning from a loan spell at Reims, and Belgian forward Leandro Trossard can play down the middle if required.

WHAT NEXT? Havertz will be expecting to fill a deep-lying role for Arsenal, with three more friendlies to be taken in before Arteta’s side face Manchester City in the Community Shield and Nottingham Forest on the opening weekend of the 2023-24 Premier League campaign.