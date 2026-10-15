Nine matches, one unforgettable night. The Champions League's second round of league phase fixtures delivered on Wednesday.

According to the website "Foot Mercato", those nine games produced 46 goals, a new record in the competition's history, beating the previous mark set in October 2025 by three.

Fans of attacking football got everything they wanted. Not one match finished goalless.

Across Tuesday and Wednesday, the second round racked up 78 goals in total, another record for this stage of the competition.

Liverpool beat LASK 6-3 among the pick of the ties, and Aston Villa hammered Fenerbahce 6-0.

Real Madrid went 3-1 down to Roma and still won 4-3. Paris Saint-Germain saw off Manchester City 4-2 in a game that swung one way then the other.

Six of the nine matches brought at least five goals. This edition is something else.