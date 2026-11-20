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Argentine coach Diego Simeone's contract with his club Atlético Madrid expires on 30 June.

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According to Sport newspaper, there's no rush to renew Simeone's contract, even though both parties want to extend it by another year.

Simeone himself has hinted as much more than once in his press conferences. The latest to weigh in, though, is Atlético Madrid president Enrique Cerezo.

At the premiere of "A Job Well Done", a documentary produced by Atlético Madrid for Movistar Plus, Cerezo faced questions about a possible new deal for the Argentine coach.

His reply was blunt: "There is nothing regarding Simeone, neither a yes nor a no."

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Cerezo added: "Everything remains exactly as it was," another sign that the club's sporting management and the coach are in no hurry to decide on their plans for next season, 2027-2028.

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Simeone doesn't want his decision tied to whether he's going through a good or bad spell. So he's taking it calmly, without haste.

Madrid's Palacio de la Prensa hosted a moving premiere. Directed by Javier Jiménez Vaquerizo, the documentary tells the story of Javier García Pajares, a man who is deaf and blind but has turned the difficulties he faces into the drive to take on challenges that once seemed impossible.

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Away from the coach's future, Cerezo also spoke about Atlético Madrid's goals this season: "Strength, courage, willpower and resilience. This documentary embodies everything that Atlético Madrid stands for."

He stressed: "We are competing to win everything. The situation is difficult, because La Liga, the Champions League and the Cup are all tough competitions, but we will try to achieve as much as possible for our beloved Atlético Madrid."

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And he signed off with: "Winning the Champions League at our own stadium would be ideal, but there are many teams who want to achieve the same thing. Let us work to make it a successful and complete season."